INEC to conduct fresh presidential election in 7 Abia council areas

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will conduct fresh Presidential and National Assembly elections in seven Local Government Areas of Abia on Monday.

INEC to conduct fresh presidential election in 7 Abia council areas/Illustration. [Vanguard]
He said the elections would be held by 8a.m at various polling units in Aba North, Aba South, Arochukwu, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ohafia and Umuahia North Local Government Areas.

He said that the fresh polls were as a result of various degrees of discrepancies with respect to the procedures that were violent to some extent.

He further said that the reported skirmishes in the affected polling units during Saturday’s election necessitated the fresh polls.

“The commission in their wisdom felt that the credibility of the election should not be compromised, and that there should be no winner by default.

“So, elections must take place in the affected polling units tomorrow (Monday).”

Oha said the affected polling units had already been communicated.

