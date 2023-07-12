ADVERTISEMENT
INEC tenders 21 BVAS to Kano's tribunal over APC petition against Abba Kabir-Yusuf 's victory

21 BVAS has been presented for inspection over APC filed petition challenging INEC for declaring Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the NNPP the winner of 2023 gubernatorial election.

INEC's BVAS machine. [TheCable]

The machines were used in 21 polling stations in 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs), Tudun-Wada, Gaya, Gezawa, Bunkure, Bebeji, Ungogo, Ajingi, Warawa, Karaye and Garko.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitioner, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on April 9 filed a petition challenging INEC for declaring Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the NNPP the winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election.

The respondents are INEC, Abba Kabir-Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). NAN recalls that the tribunal on June 6 granted leave to the petitioner to access and inspect the BVAS machines used by INEC in the governorship election.

At the resumed sitting, Counsel to INEC, E.A. Oshayomi led Mr Ocheka, an INEC employee, to present the machines to the court. Ocheka told the court that the BVAS machines required protection because when their batteries run down codes would have to be sent from China before they could be reactivated.

“Owing to safety reasons, let me go back with the BVAS to INEC office and whenever the court needs them I will bring them back,” Ocheka said.

Counsel to the petitioner, Nureini Jimoh (SAN), tendered the 21 BVAS to the tribunal to support their petition and objected to the machines being returned to INEC. Counsel to Kabir-Yusuf, Mr R A Lawal, and Counsel to NNPP, Mr John Baylesha, did not object to the admissibility of the BVAS machines in evidence.

“Once the petitioner tendered the machines, it is now left for the tribunal to decide where to keep them for safety reasons,” he said.

NAN reports that the petitioner has so far presented 18 witnesses to testify before the court to prove its case. The three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay adjourned the matter until July 12 for the continuation of hearing.

