INEC suspends collation of Rivers governorship election results till Monday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers has stood down the continuation of collation of Saturday’s governorship election results in the state until Monday.
He said the collation would continue by 10 a.m. on Monday because results from six Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state were yet to be presented by the areas’ Electoral Officers (EOs).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LGAs whose results were being awaited for presentations are Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Degema, Port Harcourt City, Ahoada West and Obio/Akpor.
NAN also reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate was leading in all the 17 LGAs whose results were presented to the state returning officer.
The LGAs which presented their results were Tai, Opobo Nkoro, Gokana, Eleme, Ogu-Bolo, Ikwerre, Oyigbo, Etche, Khana, Bonny, Ahoada East, Omuma, Okrika, Andoni, Abuah-Uduah, Emoha and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni.
