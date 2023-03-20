ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: INEC suspends Adamawa guber election results collation over mixup

Nurudeen Shotayo

The commission has put the collation process on hold till 12 noon today following a disagreement over results from a local government.

L-R: Adamawa State Governor and PDP candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri and APC governorship candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed.
L-R: Adamawa State Governor and PDP candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri and APC governorship candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed.

Recommended articles

The Returning Officer of the exercise said collation will resume at 12pm today, Monday, March 20, 2023, with the hope that the contentious results from Fufore LGA would have been reconciled.

The governorship contest in the North-Eastern state has generated rapt national attention due to the involvement of a female candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed popularly known as Binani, who is on the threshold of history as the first female governor-elect in Nigeria.

Binani is squaring up against the incumbent governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, who is fighting to secure a re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a scuffle broke out at the INEC electoral results collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Sunday night over allegations that the results sheet from the local government in question has been doctored and snatched by thugs.

Prior to the incident, the commission had announced results from 20 out of the 21 LGAs in the state with the two frontline candidates following each other neck-and-neck.

However, the PDP agents contested that the figures from Fufore, which is also the ancestral local government of the APC candidate, have been inflated which prompted INEC to call for a suspension so that it can pull figures from its results viewing portal, IReV, and reconcile.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: INEC suspends Adamawa guber election results collation over mixup

BREAKING: INEC suspends Adamawa guber election results collation over mixup

It's official! Sanwo-Olu floors GRV, Jandor to secure 2nd term

It's official! Sanwo-Olu floors GRV, Jandor to secure 2nd term

Nnamani congratulates his LP opponent after losing senatorial election

Nnamani congratulates his LP opponent after losing senatorial election

Unprecedented feat as 2 women win House of Assembly seats in Kogi

Unprecedented feat as 2 women win House of Assembly seats in Kogi

PDP loses Sokoto as INEC declares APC candidate winner

PDP loses Sokoto as INEC declares APC candidate winner

Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead

AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead

4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi

4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi

Pulse Sports

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to become Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory