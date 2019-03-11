The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kano governorship election inconclusive after the collation of results from all 44 local government areas of the state.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Yusuf, won the majority of votes announced as he polled a total of 1,014,474 votes while the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) finished a close second with a total of 987,819 votes.

However, Yusuf's lead margin of 26,655 votes was less than the 128,572 votes that were cancelled from the March 9 election, meaning a supplementary election will now take place, according to the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner, Riskuwa Shehu.

According to Section 26 of the INEC Act, the commission cannot declare a winner if the number of cancelled votes can mathematically affect the outcome of the election.

Governorship elections have also been declared inconclusive in five other states namely Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, and Sokoto.

Supplementary elections will take place only in the polling units where elections were cancelled. The elections will be conducted within 21 days of the initial polls.