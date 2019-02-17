Mr Leo Nkedife, INEC Head Voter Education and Publicity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the action was necessitated to secure the materials.

The electoral commission had attributed poll shift to logistic and operational challenges.

The spokesman said that all ballot papers and result sheets have been recalled and deposited at the CBN Awka branch while the Smart Cards are returned to our office for safe keeping.

Nkedife said that the postponed election would now hold on Feb. 23 for the Presidential and National Assembly while March 9 is fixed for the Governorship and State House of Assembly.

NAN reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections were earlier scheduled to hold on Feb. 16 was postponed in the early hours of the day of the election by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Yakubu said in a nationwide broadcast in the early hour of Saturday that the elections have been shifted by a week, attributing it to issues of logistics and operational challenges faced by the commission.