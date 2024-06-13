ADVERTISEMENT
INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The final list also gives the breakdown of the candidates by age and academic qualifications.

INEC publishes the final list of Ondo governorship candidates. (BBC)
INEC publishes the final list of Ondo governorship candidates. (BBC)

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, personal particulars of the candidates and their running mates have been published at INEC state and local government offices in Ondo State.

Olumekun said that in line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, two political parties, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) conducted fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates and their running mates by the deadline of June 10.

He also disclosed that five parties; the African Action Congress (AAC), the Action Democratic Party (ADP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), replaced their running mates only.

“Overall, 17 political parties are fielding candidates for the election. No political party has nominated a female candidate while one candidate nominated by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is a person with disability (a paraplegic).

“The final list also gives the breakdown of the candidates by age and academic qualifications.

“The list has been published at our office in Akure and also uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information,” he said.

Olumekun said that with the conclusion of the nomination process, political parties were now permitted to start public campaigns from Wednesday (June 19) till midnight of Nov. 14.

“As parties commence this critical phase of the election, the commission once again reminds candidates, agents and their supporters of the provision of the law and the Commission’s guidelines governing such activity.

“For emphasis, parties shall conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum devoid of inciting language, violence, voter inducement and other infractions in accordance with the provisions of Section 92-97 of the Electoral Act 2022,” Olumekun said.

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

