INEC issues Certificates of Return to Enugu governor-elect, deputy, others.

The election to Oji River State Constituency was declared inconclusive.

The rerun had been fixed by INEC for Saturday, April 15.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was performed by the INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, Chief Ken Ukeagu.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, said that the issuance of the certificates of return was in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Chukwu described the exercise as an “evidence and authority that shows that one has been duly elected in an election conducted by the commission”.

He urged the winners to be magnanimous in victory, carry everybody along and provide the dividend of good governance as promised in their manifestos.

“INEC is most grateful to the residents and people of Enugu State for their peaceful disposition and comportment during the elections and their participation in the process.

“I must thank the security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security for their wonderful work and ensuring security during and after the elections in the state,” he said.

In a remark, Mbah pledged to run an all-inclusive and open-door administration.

According to him, election is over, it is time to come together and start the building of a prosperous state.

“I am appealing to all involved in the election to come together and build a prosperous Enugu State since the state is greater than any of us.

“History will never forgive us if, at a time like this, when we should be pursuing the interest and development of our dear state, we are still enmeshed in the pursuit of political gains and cleavages.

“This is why I extend my hands of fellowship to all my brothers with whom I ran the race for the hearts of the Enugu electorate.

“While we have different political platforms to achieve the Enugu dream, we are united by our passion for the growth of our state,” Mbah said.

Also in Abia, the commission has issued certificates of return to the Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, and his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, an engineer.

In a speech shortly after the exercise, Otti called on his co-contestants to join hands with him to rebuild the state.

He commended the people for their faith in him and promised to apply the trust maximally for the good of the state.

Otti, who was elected on the Labour Party platform, thanked the outgoing Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu “for congratulating me and my magnanimity in victory”.

He, however, called on Ikpeazu to ensure that he would not do anything capable of giving an impression that there would be tension in the state.

He further urged Ikpeazu not to create an impression that booby traps were being created for an incoming governor of the state.

He said: “We have assured him that we are not vindictive people and we are not going to chase anybody.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on anyone who has government property in his care or taken any funds belonging to the government to return them immediately.

“Abia State belongs to all of us and we will not allow our resources to be privatised, while our people are suffering in abject poverty and penury.”

Earlier, Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, who supervised the exercise, congratulated Otti and his deputy for their victory.

Okoye reminded them of the people’s huge expectations from them and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.