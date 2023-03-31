INEC issues Certificate of return to Zamfara gov-elect, deputy

Prof. Sani Kalla, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, also issued certificates of return to the 24 elected members of the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 of the Assembly members were elected under the platform of the PDP while seven were elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal-Dare shortly after receiving the certificate, lauded the commission and the electorate for ensuring a successful exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the efforts of the electorate would not be in vain as his administration would change the narrative against the banditry that ravaged the state.

He urged them to pray for the success of his administration.

NAN reports that INEC on March 21, declared Lawal-Dare of the PDP as winner of the 2023 governorship election.