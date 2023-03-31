The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
INEC issues Certificate of return to Zamfara gov-elect, deputy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lawal-Dare shortly after receiving the certificate, lauded the commission and the electorate for ensuring a successful exercise.

Dr Dauda Lawan-Dare.
Dr Dauda Lawan-Dare.

Prof. Sani Kalla, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, also issued certificates of return to the 24 elected members of the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 of the Assembly members were elected under the platform of the PDP while seven were elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal-Dare shortly after receiving the certificate, lauded the commission and the electorate for ensuring a successful exercise.

He said that the efforts of the electorate would not be in vain as his administration would change the narrative against the banditry that ravaged the state.

He urged them to pray for the success of his administration.

NAN reports that INEC on March 21, declared Lawal-Dare of the PDP as winner of the 2023 governorship election.

Lawal-Dare polled 377,726 votes to defeat Gov. Bello Matawalle of the APC who scored 311, 976 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

