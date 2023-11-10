ADVERTISEMENT
INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman stated that INEC must not fail if it had learnt anything from the mistakes of the previous elections.

The Lagos State ADC Chairman, George Ashiru, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while speaking on the chances of the party in Kogi. Ashiru said that the electoral umpire must not fail if it had learnt anything from the mistakes of the previous elections.

When you are conducting elections in 36 state, you can be giving excuses of having a lot of data, man power, logistics and others to deal with.

“There is no reason for failure now that we just have three states. INEC has the resources it uses for 36 states now to focus on three states.

“We expect that this time around, technologies will not fail and security forces will be able to ensure that people, INEC staff and materials are protected to make vote counts,” he said.

He said that INEC and security agents must ensure that polling units were well manned security-wise, and ensure that people’s franchise were not disrupted by unruly politicians.

Ashiru added: “We want INEC to conduct an election that will not make any contestants to go to the tribunal after polls.

“If INEC does its job well, every contestant will accept and admit the results as being clear and transparent.

“Once there is any form of failure in any of the key cardinal principles of transparency and security, then democracy will be considered tampered with.”

He said that people had the right to vote and there votes must count. Speaking on Kogi poll, Ashiru said that the ADC governorship candidate, Leke Abejide, would bring transformational system of government and ensure people get value for their mandate voluntarily surrendered to the party.

One of the advantages of a party like ours is that we don’t carry any baggage of misrule and misconduct in past governments and elections.

“We come with a fresh transformational approach to governance, doing things in the correct way, constitutionally.

“We will be carrying everyone along and making sure there is social provision and delivering economic values without disrupting the system.

“Our party will be dealing with corruption and blocking leakages to create wealth for the common good of the people, and ensuring that democracy is safe,” he stated.

Adding that “we are confident that the ADC candidate has the capability to deliver a prosperous Kogi anchored primarily in the welfare of the downtrodden.

“As a two-term member of the National Assembly, people of Kogi will not regret choosing him as next governor of the state,” Ashiru noted.

