INEC extends voting time at PUs where voting started late in Edo election

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the commission’s monitoring revealed there was an early commencement of polls in many PUs and the late commencement of the same in some other locations.

INEC extends voting time at PUs where voting started late in Edo election
INEC extends voting time at PUs where voting started late in Edo election [Vanguard]

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Saturday.

Haruna said INEC had continued to monitor the ongoing governorship election in Edo from its situation room at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

“To ensure that no voter is disenfranchised, the commission wishes to reiterate that, in line with our Regulations and Guidelines, voting will be extended wherever it commenced late and will continue until the last voter in the queue who arrived at the polling unit by 2.30 pm has voted.

“Accordingly, we have drawn the attention of our office in Edo to ensure that, where necessary, there is adequate power supply from our backup electric generators in the affected polling units or ward collation centres,” Haruna said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

