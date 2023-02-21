INEC establishes 61 voting centres for IDPs in Zamfara

The commission's Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Saidu Ahmad, told a stakeholders meeting in Gusau on Tuesday that the step was to ensure an all-inclusive 2023 general elections.

He explained that the 61 voting centres would affect 606 polling units out of 3,529 polling units and 72 wards out of the 147 wards in the 14 local government areas of the state.

He added that five of the voting centres would be in Anka Local Government Area (LGA); seven in Bakura LGA; five in Birninmagaji LGA and three at Bukkuyum LGA.

Bugudu LGA has seven of the centres; Gummi LGA has two; Gusau LGA has six; Kaura Namoda LGA has three; Maradun LGA has two.

Maru LGA has the largest of 10 centres; Shinkafi LGA has the least of one centre; Talata Mafara LGA has three centres; Tsafe LGA has five, while Zurmi LGA has two centres.

Ahmad said also that Zamfara has one polling unit with zero voters in Bungudu Local Government Area.

Permanent Secretary, Office of the Executive Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Jafaru, who represented Governor Bello Matawalle at the meeting commended INEC for a job well done.

He said Zamfara was satisfied with the INEC arrangements for the forthcoming elections.