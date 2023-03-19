INEC declares Yahaya as winner of Gombe governorship election

Waziri said that Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 342, 821 votes to defeat his closest rival Jibrin Barde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 233, 131 votes.

She said that Khamisu Mailantarki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 19,861 votes while Keftin Amuga of Labour Party polled 1,753.

Waziri said that the number of registered voters was 1,575,794, while 618,231 voters were accredited adding that the number of valid votes was 605,355, while 11,390 votes were rejected and 616,745 total votes cast.

ADVERTISEMENT