INEC declares Takai state constituency election inconclusive

“This is because election in five polling units were cancelled due to over voting and election.

“Now, the election will be conducted again in the five polling units,” Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, INEC has declared Mr Garba Gwarmai of the APC as winner of the Tsanyawa/Kuchi constituency seat in the Kano State House of Assembly.

Prof. Ganiyu Shokobi of BUK, who was the Returning Officer for Tsanyawa/Kunchi Constituency, declared the result at INEC’s Collation Centre in Tsanyawa.

He said Gwarmai secured 31,471 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr Mohammed Ali of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who scored 27,864 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello Abdullahi of the PDP scored 136 votes.

Similarly, INEC on Sunday declared the results of the Shanono/Bagwai constituency election.