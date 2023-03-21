INEC declares PDP’s Kefas Agbu winner of Saturday governorship election in Taraba

The returning officer for Taraba, Prof. Muhammed Abdulaziz, declared the results.

He said: ”the PDP candidate, having won majority votes and satisfied all requirements of the law is declared winner of the Saturday polls and returned elected”.

Meanwhile, the governor-elect Agbu has described his victory as a triumph of the people’s will.

Agbu who said that the battle was a very tough one, noted that in every contest, there was bound to be a winner and a loser.

He urged all contestants to get onboard to build a Taraba of the future.