INEC declares PDP candidate winner of House of Reps poll in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The INEC Collation Officer said Gummi scored 35,664 votes to defeat his closest opponent Ahmad Muhammad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC declared the House of Reps election for the constituency inconclusive due to cancellation of election results from over voting and violence at some polling units.

The INEC Collation Officer for the supplementary elections, Dr. Lawal Sa’ad said Gummi scored 35,664 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the All Progressives (APC) Ahmad Muhammad who scored 35,058 votes.

Dr Sa’ad said Gummi, having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, emerged as winner of this election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

