ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC declares APC's Umar Bago as winner of Niger governorship election

Bayo Wahab

The ruling party win the state with 469, 896 votes.

Umar Bago (TheCable)
Umar Bago (TheCable)

Recommended articles

Bago, a member of the state house of assembly polled 469, 896 votes to beat his close rival, Isah Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 387, 476 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Bawa Nuhu Joshua, came third with 3,415 votes.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to conduct suspended State Assembly election in Benue March 21

INEC to conduct suspended State Assembly election in Benue March 21

PDP calls for removal of Ogun Returning Officer

PDP calls for removal of Ogun Returning Officer

LP governorship candidate congratulates Plateau governor-elect

LP governorship candidate congratulates Plateau governor-elect

INEC declares APC's Umar Bago as winner of Niger governorship election

INEC declares APC's Umar Bago as winner of Niger governorship election

INEC declares Nwifuru of APC as Ebonyi governor-elect

INEC declares Nwifuru of APC as Ebonyi governor-elect

Zamfara Speaker losses re-election bid

Zamfara Speaker losses re-election bid

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory

Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory