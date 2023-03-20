INEC declares APC's Umar Bago as winner of Niger governorship election
The ruling party win the state with 469, 896 votes.
Bago, a member of the state house of assembly polled 469, 896 votes to beat his close rival, Isah Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 387, 476 votes.
The candidate of the Labour Party, Bawa Nuhu Joshua, came third with 3,415 votes.
