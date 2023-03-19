INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

He said that Umar-Radda defeated his closet rival, Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) who scored 486,620 votes.

Abubakar-Gusau added that the election was contested by candidates from 13 political parties.

He said that the number of registered voters in the state was 3,516,719, while the number of accredited voters for the election was 1,399,291.

He added that the number of rejected votes was 20,579, while the total valid votes was 1,365,848 and the total votes cast was 1,386,427.

He said that the election was cancelled in 88 polling units due to some irregularities like violence and over voting.

“That I, Prof. Muazu Abubakar-Gusau, declared that the election was contested by candidates.