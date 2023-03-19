ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Dr Dikko Umar-Radda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 18 governorship election in Katsina State.

Dr Dikko Radda (TheAbusites)
Dr Dikko Radda (TheAbusites)

Recommended articles

He said that Umar-Radda defeated his closet rival, Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) who scored 486,620 votes.

Abubakar-Gusau added that the election was contested by candidates from 13 political parties.

He said that the number of registered voters in the state was 3,516,719, while the number of accredited voters for the election was 1,399,291.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the number of rejected votes was 20,579, while the total valid votes was 1,365,848 and the total votes cast was 1,386,427.

He said that the election was cancelled in 88 polling units due to some irregularities like violence and over voting.

“That I, Prof. Muazu Abubakar-Gusau, declared that the election was contested by candidates.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Dikko Umar-Radda of the APC is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

Plateau PDP governorship candidate wins 7 out of 13 LGs declared by INEC

INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

INEC declares APC’s Radda as winner of Katsina governorship election

AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead

AA governorship candidate congratulates Sanwo-Olu on unassailable lead

4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi

4 parties share State Assembly seats in Ebonyi

APC, YPP reject guber election result in Akwa Ibom

APC, YPP reject guber election result in Akwa Ibom

IReV portal functioned optimally during guber polls – Yiaga Africa

IReV portal functioned optimally during guber polls – Yiaga Africa

INEC suspends collation of Rivers governorship election results till Monday

INEC suspends collation of Rivers governorship election results till Monday

INEC declares Yahaya as winner of Gombe governorship election

INEC declares Yahaya as winner of Gombe governorship election

INEC declares Buni as winner of Yobe governorship election

INEC declares Buni as winner of Yobe governorship election

Pulse Sports

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'