ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

Ima Elijah

When cross-examined, he adamantly maintained that the presidential election results released by the commission on February 25 were authentic.

Election petitions tribunal [Pulse]
Election petitions tribunal [Pulse]

Recommended articles

During the latest session of the hearing held on Tuesday, July 04, 2023, the electoral body summoned Lawrence Bayode, a Director in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department of the Commission, to testify in support of their case.

Bayode, while under oath, acknowledged that some of the election results were obtained from INEC's online portal. When cross-examined, he adamantly maintained the authenticity of the presidential election results released by the commission on February 25.

Disagreeing with Bayode's assertion, Patrick Ikwueto, the lawyer representing the Labour Party, argued that the results could not be deemed authentic when they were largely illegible.

ADVERTISEMENT

In support of their defense, INEC's lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), submitted several documents as evidence.

During cross-examination, the witness explained that even if blurred documents were downloaded from the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV), it would not impact the physical results recorded in Forms EC8As, as those remained clear and readable.

Bayode further clarified to the court that the images of Forms EC8A captured with BVAS (Biometric Voter Authentication System) and transmitted to IReV were irrelevant to the results collation process.

He assured the court that the technical glitch experienced during the presidential election did not hinder the accurate collation of the results.

In response, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the legal counsel representing President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, announced that his clients would present their defense in the petition on Wednesday, July 05.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Delta Assembly approves Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 SAs

Delta Assembly approves Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 SAs

Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation in the State

Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation in the State

Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists

Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists

Gov. Mbah appoints Channels TV Ladi Akeredolu - Ale MD ESBS

Gov. Mbah appoints Channels TV Ladi Akeredolu - Ale MD ESBS

INEC closes defence in Obi/LP petition, tenders documents

INEC closes defence in Obi/LP petition, tenders documents

Ihonvbere, Chinda emerge Majority, Minority leaders of 10th House of Reps

Ihonvbere, Chinda emerge Majority, Minority leaders of 10th House of Reps

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Tinubu accused of rewarding Wike for election rigging

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

APC invites PDP to Tinubu's homecoming celebration

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence