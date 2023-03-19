INEC commences results collation for governorship polls in Plateau.

Agundu, who thanked all election stakeholders in the state for ensuring the election held across the state seamless, called on them to cooperate with the commission toward a successful collation exercise.

Also speaking, Prof. Idris Amali, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Lafia, called on all those participating in exercise to be peaceful and exercise decorum.

He promised that, as a social critique, he would not do anything that would tarnish his image or that of the country in general.

ADVERTISEMENT