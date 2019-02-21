The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says there's no reason for him to resign.

Just hours to the commencement of the elections on February 16, 2019, Yakubu announced a postponement due to logistical problems and claims of attempted sabotage.

The postponement was not well received by Nigerians, with some calling for Yakubu's resignation as the head of the commission.

While speaking during a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, February 21, Yakubu responded to a question about if he's considering resignation by saying there's no reason to take that course of action.

"I see no reason to even contemplate resigning. There's no reason whatsoever.

"We'll stay focused as a commission and do the job that's there to do for our country," he said.

Buhari blows hot over INEC's 'incompetence'

Earlier this week, President Muhammadu Buhari said the commission's failure to conduct the elections on the scheduled date was unacceptable.

He said INEC had all the time and resources they required and didn't have to wait for six hours to the polls to postpone it.

He said, "Definitely, the reasons why such incompetence manifests itself has to be explained to the nation.

"After the elections, we have to know exactly what happened and who's responsible. Otherwise, our efforts to make sure this system we voluntarily accept is not making progress.

"What is the use if we accept incompetence? The constitution and the laws protected INEC but they must not take us for granted."

The Presidential and National Assembly elections that were supposed to take place on February 16 will now take place on February 23, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections initially scheduled for March 2 have been moved to March 9.