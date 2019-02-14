This is in pursuit of a credible election that must be free of violence. On Thursday, February 14, 2019, Birtukan Midekssa, the Chairperson of National Election Board of Ethiopia was among the guests who made a stop at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission

The 45-year-old former judge was "accompanied by a team from the European Centre for Electoral Support," reads a post from INEC's Twitter page.

All hands are needed on deck in Nigeria where INEC suffered a deliberate destruction of its property.

The places affected include Plateau, Abia and Anambra sates. INEC confirmed in many reports that 4,695 Smart Card Readers are missing following fire at the latter.