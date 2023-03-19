INEC begins collation of Rivers governorship election results
The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Rivers has commenced the collation of the Saturday governorship election results at the Commissions headquarters in Port Harcourt.
Similarly, Prof.Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, assured of transparency during the process.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports tha so far, results of nine local government areas have been presented to the state returning officer.
The local government areas are Tai, Opobo Nkoro, Ghokana, Eleme, Ogu-bolo, Ikwere, Oyigbo, Etche and Khana.
