INEC begins collation of guber election results in Kebbi

Saidu said that the collation would be on local government by local government basis for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He also assured stakeholders that the process would remain free, fair and all-inclusive as well as acceptable to all.

He, however, disclosed that so far, only results from eight local government areas were available, adding that more results were expected.

“So far, we have results for eight local government areas, but we are still waiting for more to come,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only one local government area, (Aliero), had so far, presented its result.

Presenting the result from Aliero LGA, Dr Adeyemi Saidu, Returning Officer for the LGA, said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 15,828, while All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 11,126 out of the 27,370 accredited voters.