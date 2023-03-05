ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC bans negligent staff after hitches during presidential election

Nurudeen Shotayo

The commission said all the officials whose negligence led to the hitches experienced in the presidential election will not be part of the upcoming exercise.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu [Guardian]
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu [Guardian]

Recommended articles

This comes after INEC was heavily criticised by various political parties and election observers for organising a shoddy exercise on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The elections were reportedly characterised by operational failures including but not limited to malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and late arrival of election materials to the polling units.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development has led to rejection of the outcome by the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, mainly over the commission's failure to upload polling units results on its result viewing platform before announcing a winner.

The two parties have called for the cancellation of the exercise and also vowed to challenge the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as Nigeria’s president-elect in court.

Reviewing the commission's performance in the Saturday exercise, Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, admitted that there were hitches in the presidential and national assembly elections in the country.

He made this known while speaking at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) in Abuja, on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised that the officials responsible for the glitches that marred the last elections will not be engaged for the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

Yakubu's words:As we approach the governorship and state assembly elections, we must work harder to overcome the challenges experienced in the last election. Nothing else will be acceptable to Nigerians.

“All staff found to be negligent, whether they are regular or ad hoc officials, including collation and returning Officers, must not be involved in forthcoming elections. RECs must also immediately initiate disciplinary action where prima facie evidence of wrongdoing has been established.

“No doubt, last week’s national elections raised a number of issues that require immediate, medium, and long-term solutions. The planning for the election was painstakingly done. However, its implementation came with challenges, some of them unforeseen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issues of logistics, election technology, the behaviour of some election personnel at different levels, and attitude of some party agents and supporters added to the extremely challenging environment in which elections are usually held in Nigeria.

“We appreciate the sacrifice and doggedness of Nigerians and the dignity and maturity displayed by political leaders even in the context of divergent views about the election. A lot of lessons have been learnt.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC urges opposition to embrace Tinubu as President-elect

APC urges opposition to embrace Tinubu as President-elect

NNPCL blames resurgent fuel queues on movement restrictions during elections

NNPCL blames resurgent fuel queues on movement restrictions during elections

Group urges INEC to correct BVAS hitches, safeguard lives of ad hoc staff

Group urges INEC to correct BVAS hitches, safeguard lives of ad hoc staff

Pakistani govt felicitates Nigerian President-elect Tinubu

Pakistani govt felicitates Nigerian President-elect Tinubu

March 11 polls: We can’t allow religious crisis in Nasarawa, Sule warns

March 11 polls: We can’t allow religious crisis in Nasarawa, Sule warns

Eti-Osa traditional leaders back Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Eti-Osa traditional leaders back Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Buhari commiserates with Abacha family over death of Abdullahi

Buhari commiserates with Abacha family over death of Abdullahi

APC to address complaints of aggrieved members in Lagos – Tayo Ayinde

APC to address complaints of aggrieved members in Lagos – Tayo Ayinde

NGO decries voting pattern in Saturday’s National Assembly elections

NGO decries voting pattern in Saturday’s National Assembly elections

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president.

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president