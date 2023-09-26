ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Impeached LGA chairman arraigned over false news on funds diversion

Ima Elijah

Wale Adedayo pleads not guilty, granted bail by customary court.

Wale Adedayo, impeached Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government (LG), Ogun State ( Credit: Ogun Daily)
Wale Adedayo, impeached Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government (LG), Ogun State ( Credit: Ogun Daily)

Recommended articles

Adedayo faces a two-count charge for allegedly publishing an alleged false story about local government funds diversion by the state government.

This development follows a petition filed by the state government concerning the alleged zero allocation and diversion of local government funds. The state government vehemently denies these allegations.

Wale Adedayo, who was taken into custody by the police on Monday, September 26, 2023, stood before the court to plead not guilty to the charges proffered against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to secure his release, Kayode Akinsola, the counsel representing Adedayo, passionately appealed to the court to grant his client bail.

Akinsola assured the court that Adedayo would not abscond and would comply with all conditions attached to the bail application. The prosecuting counsel, Olaide Rolly, did not oppose the request for bail.

Presiding over the case, Judge A K Araba ruled in favor of the defendant's bail application. Adedayo was granted bail in the sum of ₦2 million and required to provide two sureties with landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court, among other conditions.

The case has been adjourned for the next hearing, scheduled for October 20. Meanwhile, Wale Adedayo has been remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre in Abeokuta.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NLC, TUC jointly declare indefinite strike as nationwide protests loom

NLC, TUC jointly declare indefinite strike as nationwide protests loom

BREAKING: Senate confirms Yemi Cardoso as CBN Governor

BREAKING: Senate confirms Yemi Cardoso as CBN Governor

Impeached LGA chairman arraigned over false news on funds diversion

Impeached LGA chairman arraigned over false news on funds diversion

Tribunal strikes out PDP's challenge in Cross River as Otu wins

Tribunal strikes out PDP's challenge in Cross River as Otu wins

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Peter Obi mourns the untimely passing of Mohbad

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. [Channels TV]

10 lies Tinubu administration told in over 100 days, according to Atiku

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

I'm missing you, please forgive me - Shaibu begs Obaseki

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. [Premium Times]

Ondo Assembly begins impeachment process against Akeredolu’s deputy