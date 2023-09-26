Impeached LGA chairman arraigned over false news on funds diversion

Adedayo faces a two-count charge for allegedly publishing an alleged false story about local government funds diversion by the state government.

This development follows a petition filed by the state government concerning the alleged zero allocation and diversion of local government funds. The state government vehemently denies these allegations.

Wale Adedayo, who was taken into custody by the police on Monday, September 26, 2023, stood before the court to plead not guilty to the charges proffered against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to secure his release, Kayode Akinsola, the counsel representing Adedayo, passionately appealed to the court to grant his client bail.

Akinsola assured the court that Adedayo would not abscond and would comply with all conditions attached to the bail application. The prosecuting counsel, Olaide Rolly, did not oppose the request for bail.

Presiding over the case, Judge A K Araba ruled in favor of the defendant's bail application. Adedayo was granted bail in the sum of ₦2 million and required to provide two sureties with landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court, among other conditions.