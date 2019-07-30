By Cynthia Imoke

The last has not been heard of the slapping saga involving the wife of the Action Alliance governorship candidate in Imo State, His Excellency Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, and the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

A group of PDP women leaders under the aegis of PDP Women Liberators issued a 72- hour ultimatum to the governor to tender a public apology for the harassment meted on the eminent Imo woman or risk their wrath.

Speaking on behalf of the Imo PDP Women Liberators, the leader of the group Lolo Adiela Uzoma expressed disappointment with the action of the governor, regretting that such action has the tendency of portraying the party in bad light before Nigerians.

"Nothing has so ridiculed the image of our party than the molestation meted on one of Imo's brightest female stars, Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, by an aide of our governor, and the leader of our party in this State. We wish to first of all distance ourselves and all PDP women in Imo State from such action.

"We are the nucleus of PDP in this State, as we hold the power button of the party. We wish to clearly state our disappointment with the governor for his silence over this regrettable abuse on women by his agents. Even though Uloma Nwosu is not a member of our Party, the PDP Women Liberators is built on the vision of promoting the party as gender friendly and sensitive and we categorically condemn any action that portrays our party otherwise", Uzoma said.

"We hereby demand that the governor; 1. tenders an unreserved public apology to Mrs. Uloma Nwosu and her family within 72 hours of this publication. 2. Brings to book, everyone involved in this abuse of women. 3. Takes steps to ensure that such abuse on women is stopped forthwith.

"The PDP Women Liberators also tenders an unreserved apology to Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, whom we consider an Amazon of grace and enterprise. We apologize to the family of the immediate past governor of the State and to Chief Uche Nwosu for this unwarranted abuse", Nwosu said.

Support for Ihedioha

However, another group of PDP women in Imo state have declared their unflinching support for the administration of Ihedioha in the wake of the saga.

Maria Mbakwe, woman leader of Imo PDP in a statement on Monday, said projects and policies made by Ihedioha since assumption of office have impacted their lives positively.

“We wish to state here categorically that PDP women and indeed Imo women are in support of Emeka Ihedioha", Mbakwe said.

The relationship between Senator Okorocha and his successor, Ihedioha, has been at an all time low in recent times.

*Citizen reporter Cynthia Imoke contributed this story from Owerri.