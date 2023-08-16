ADVERTISEMENT
Uzodinma is destroying my properties  —  Imo PDP chieftain cries out

Bayo Wahab

Ikeokwu says his properties are being targeted because he is a member of the opposition party.

Part of the All Seasons Hotel Premises belonging to Evangelist Mike Ikeokwu was recently demolished. [Daily Trust]
Ikeokwu cried out after a part of the All Seasons Hotel Premises belonging to him was demolished by the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA).

The PDP chieftain said that his properties were being targeted because he is a member of the opposition party.

“My hotel premises was destroyed by Uzodinma on Tuesday, led by Frank Nzenwodo Nkem, the general manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA). There is another hotel beside mine, but they didn’t touch it. It’s because I’m part of the opposition aiming to unseat him later this year,” Ikeokwu said in a statement.

“It undermines the principles of democracy, which include the right to freedom of speech, expression, and association. By targeting and silencing opposition members, the government creates an atmosphere of fear and suppresses the voices that provide checks and balances to their authority.

He maintained that the demolition represented a serious violation of democratic principles, as they aim to stifle political opposition and intimidate individuals who express dissent.

Reacting to Ikeokwu’s allegations, the state government through the Director General Imo Geographic Information Service (IGIS), Chukwunyere Amaechi, said the OCDA acted in line with a court order.

He explained that the partial demolition was in line with extant law and neighborhood plan.

He, therefore, warned hotel owners and landlords in Owerri, the state capital that all fenced grills on the government verge will be removed

