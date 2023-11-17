Imo Governor Uzodinma explains why he won the governorship election

The governor made these remarks on Friday, November 17, 2023, during the presentation of his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, the state capital.

Governor Uzodinma, who hails from Orlu, stated the significance of the Charter of Equity in the electoral process, revealing that leaders from his zone endorsed him for a second term and final tenure. According to him, these leaders appealed to the Imo people, urging that only candidates from the Orlu zone should contest the election, as dictated by the charter.

He stated, "Our brothers from Owerri and Okigwe still contested, but the people rejected them. They rejected them because they swam against the tide, which the charter of equity represents."

The Charter of Equity, a longstanding tradition in Imo State's leadership transition, aims to maintain peace and order by recommending candidates solely from the Orlu zone.

Governor Uzodinma noted that the rejection of candidates who defied this principle was a testament to the charter's importance in the eyes of the electorate.

The governor highlighted the charter's role not only in securing his victory but also in shaping future elections in the state.