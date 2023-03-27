ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I'm still expecting Oyetola to congratulate me - Adeleke

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeleke reiterated that he's open to working with his predecessor for the progress and development of Osun State.

Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke
Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke

Recommended articles

Adeleke made this known while expressing his disappointment over the refusal of his predecessor to concede defeat after the Appeal Court judgement of Friday, March 24, 2023.

The governor disclosed these while appearing on Arise TV Morning Show on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Adeleke said he reached out to Oyetola immediately after the judgement on Friday but that the latter has refused to embrace the olive branch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said: “Immediately after the news of the Appeal Court (judgement), I tried to reach out, I called him – the former Governor Oyetola – to let us forge ahead to move Osun forward, but up till now, he has not called me to congratulate me and I’m still hoping that he will do that because we don’t have any other state than Osun State here. So, I’m ready, my hands are open, let’s come together and move Osun State forward.

Adeleke's words implied that Oyetola had refused to pick up his phone call on Friday, but the governor quickly clarified that he never called the former governor.

“Well let me correct it, I did not say I put a call to him, what I said is I’m still expecting him to call me so that he can congratulate me, and if he wants to do otherwise and go ahead to the Supreme Court, he has the right to do that,” the governor explained.

He reiterated that he's open to working with Oyetola but also stated that he's not afraid to defend his mandate at the Supreme Court should Oyetola decide to appeal the Appellate Court ruling.

Recall that last Friday, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja overturned an earlier ruling by the Osun tribunal which nullified the election of Adeleke as governor of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, led by Justice Mohammed Lawal, the Appellate Court ruled that Adeleke's appeal to challenge his sacking by the Osun State Governorship Petition Tribunal has merits.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed overruled the judgment of the governorship election tribunal that nullified the outcome of the July 2022 governorship polls.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

I'm still expecting Oyetola to congratulate me - Adeleke

I'm still expecting Oyetola to congratulate me - Adeleke

Ben Ayade: Nigerian Journalist Jalingo sent to Kuje prison over cybercrime

Ben Ayade: Nigerian Journalist Jalingo sent to Kuje prison over cybercrime

INEC announces date for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

INEC announces date for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

PDP chairman Iyorchia Ayu reacts to suspension from party

PDP chairman Iyorchia Ayu reacts to suspension from party

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to reopen land borders

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to reopen land borders

My purported suspension is exercise in futility – Ayu

My purported suspension is exercise in futility – Ayu

Ekiti farmers appeal to Gov. Oyebanji to enforce anti-grazing law

Ekiti farmers appeal to Gov. Oyebanji to enforce anti-grazing law

Wike vows to stay, face EFCC investigations after tenure expires

Wike vows to stay, face EFCC investigations after tenure expires

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti