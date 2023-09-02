ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I’m satisfied with conduct of LG elections in Edo – Gov Obaseki

News Agency Of Nigeria

On his expectation of the outcome, the Edo governor said he believed the popular candidates would win.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]
Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Recommended articles

Obaseki gave the remark shortly after he voted at Ward 10, Unit 19 polling station at about 1.50 p.m.

According to him, “in spite of the rain, the turn out has been considerably interesting.

“That means political parties did all what they were supposed to do to sensitise the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Secondly, we can see that the process has been very peaceful. I am very happy with this.

“That people were here some minutes before the close of polls. We have not had any incidence of violence from anywhere,” he said.

On his expectation of the outcome, the Edo governor said he believed the popular candidates would win.

“I believe the popular candidates will win the elections, but don’t forget the PDP went all out to campaign for this election.

“I don’t know how much the other parties mobilised, but I know that the PDP was fully in most parts of the state,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC targets 99% support, victory in Kogi guber election – Ganduje

APC targets 99% support, victory in Kogi guber election – Ganduje

Gully erosion threatens 350 buildings, stadium; cuts federal road in Anambra

Gully erosion threatens 350 buildings, stadium; cuts federal road in Anambra

I’m satisfied with conduct of LG elections in Edo – Gov Obaseki

I’m satisfied with conduct of LG elections in Edo – Gov Obaseki

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll

Katsina govt supports victims of banditry with ₦20m

Katsina govt supports victims of banditry with ₦20m

Ohanaeze celebrates Chief Iwuanyanwu at 81

Ohanaeze celebrates Chief Iwuanyanwu at 81

Gov Otu hails Tinubu’s prompt response to NDDC slot agitation

Gov Otu hails Tinubu’s prompt response to NDDC slot agitation

Petroleum association says products distribution will not be compromised

Petroleum association says products distribution will not be compromised

Centre, Nigerian university train Ghanaian scientists on DNA barcoding

Centre, Nigerian university train Ghanaian scientists on DNA barcoding

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. (TheWhistler)

BREAKING: I dare anyone to suspend me, Wike tells PDP

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former spokesman of Atiku campaign, Daniel Bwala.

Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropriate time, Atiku's ex-spokesman

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]

APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

Mudashiru Obasa [TheCable]

Obasa says Lagos Assembly reserves right to reject Sanwo-Olu's appointees