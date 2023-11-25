I'm proud of you, carry everyone along - Tinubu tells APC governors-elect

He said this when he received Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, the returning Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and the Governor-Elect of Kogi, Ahmed Ododo, in Abuja, on Friday.

A statement by Presidential spokesman Chief Ajuri Ngelale said that the president expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the elections, which he described as free, fair, and peaceful.

“You worked hard for this victory. I am very proud of you, but the real challenge has only started, and it will stare you in the face.

“That is the challenge of good governance. Make sure that everyone is carried along. You are now the servants of the people. To God be all the glory for the victories, and may God guide you.

“Once the people of Nigeria and their concerns are the focal point of your plans and actions, not only will governance be easier for you, but you will enhance the value of your states and the masses of the people will have new opportunities to grow and enjoy a new standard of living.

“This must be your driving focus as governors, especially as governors elected on the platform of our great party.

“Two out of three is not a bad way to start. We will focus not on winning the elections alone, but on delivering for the people.

“They are sovereign, and when we achieve what we promise, voters will respect us. We will work with you at the sub-national levels, and we will uphold the strength and superior excellence that is symbolised by the eagle on our coat of arms,” the President said.

The National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who led the Governors-Elect and APC stalwarts to meet with Tinubu, said the party’s candidates conducted themselves with integrity as directed by the President during the elections, and that the party had conceded victory to the opposition in Bayelsa State.

“We lost the election in Bayelsa, and we have conceded in good faith. You directed that the elections should be free, fair, and peaceful, and it was so,” Ganduje said.

Speaking on behalf of those who contested governorship elections on the platform of the party, Uzodinma thanked the President for providing strong and purposeful leadership at the centre, saying that enabled and energized their campaigns.