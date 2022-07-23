I'm not stingy, I use public money for public good - Peter Obi

This is as he appealed to Nigerian politicians to be accountable with the public funds they've been entrusted with.

The former Anambra State Governor made this known at the Matter Dei Catholic Church on the occasion of an interdenominational Prayer Meeting organized by the Catholic Action of Nigeria, Umuahia Diocesan Chapter on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

According to The Punch, the event had in attendance dignitaries which include; Abia State governorship candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Alex Otti, Sen. Victor Ume of Anambra State; the Methodist Prelate, Kalu Uche; Christian Association of Nigeria, Abia Chairman, Apostle Agomuo; and Abia State chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria among others.

While making his speech, Obi said, “I am not stingy. I use public money for public good”.

The former governor also urged Nigerians to subject all the presidential candidates in the 2023 election to proper scrutiny, warning that failure to do that may result to anarchy.

Obi described as unacceptable that despite the huge resources God has deposited in Nigeria, many people still endure hunger and “don’t know when the next meal will come.”

He reiterated that he never took anything nor receive anything from anybody while he was governing Anambra State, adding that he preserved the state funds for the Anambra people.

Obi also harped on the need to transform the Nigerian economy from consumption to production, noting that as a President, “within two years, massive development will span across the states and make border cities to be one”.

In his speech, Otti said the time has come for Nigeria and Abia state to be taken over by a fresh political party.

He said, “Obi shares and practices frugality. If we want to fix this country, we must have to cut the cost of governance”.