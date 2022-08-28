I'm not a stranger to Nigerian problems - Obi tells Nigerians in Germany

Obi's arrival: The frontline candidate said this while addressing a group of Nigerians who came to welcome him to Frankfurt in Germany on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The overseas trip: Pulse had earlier reported that the former Anambra Governor had embarked on a week-long overseas trip where he is expected to attend several events, including lectures, town hall meetings, and interviews with foreign media houses in cities across United States, Europe, and Canada.

Know your candidate: In a statement by the Peter Obi Support Network Media group, the LP flag-bearer told Nigerians to do a proper background checks of all the presidential candidates before listening to whatever promise they make.

He added that every candidate must address Nigerians on their plans make Nigeria work, adding that any candidate that speaks through proxies should be rejected.

Obi's word: “When you listen to us, go and check our background, this is not a time for somebody to show us his qualifications, I live in Nigeria and I know Nigeria and what Nigerians need. I am not a stranger to Nigerian problems.

“I am a trader but I have a privilege to go to some of the best of schools like Oxford, Cambridge, and other Ivy league institutions, but I always say to people that educational qualification is not the same as integrity.

“Listen to all the presidential candidates not through proxy. Let anyone who wants to be your President come forward himself and speak to you directly, because he is the one you will hold responsible for whatever happens to Nigeria under his care.

“This campaign is not a campaign you are going to speak through somebody, that person needs to come and directly tell us what he is going to do for our country and we must take note of whatever he says and hold him by his words.

“We also don’t want that would be carried to this place in a wheelchair, but must consider his capacity, competence, integrity and commitment.”

“I don’t see any country as racist. If you think your host country is racist you can go back to your country. The reason why you are here is because your place is not working.

“So, it is our duty to turn things around in Nigeria for the good of our country.

“Somebody asked me a question about going to look for foreign investors, I said Nigerians outside are going to do what China and India did.

“It is good for us to go back and fix our place, we need to secure it and it is important for our place to have proper leadership that is visionary, there is nothing happening in other countries that is rocket science, a country is measured by its productive capacity.

“Somebody asked me what are we going to do to stabilise the naira and I said it is very simple; production, because the more you produce goods and export , the more your currency becomes stronger, if you are looking for dollars and Euro, just go and sell something to somebody that has euro and dollar and your currency will become strong. We will ensure security of lives and bring stability to governance.