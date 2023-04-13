The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ikpeazu tasks Igbos on unity

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged Igbos to eschew all forms of infighting and forge a common front.

Ikpeazu made the call on Wednesday when members of Nzuko Umunna, a socio-cultural group, paid him a visit at his Umuobiakwa country home in Obingwa Local Government Area.

He urged Igbos to eschew all forms of infighting and forge a common front through compromise and understanding in order to construct a pathway towards political freedom.

The governor said that there was a need for “Ndi Igbo” (Igbo people) to reflect on their relationship with other ethnic groups in the country.

He said that the Igbos had made immense contributions to national development and unity, adding that Igbos were the only ethnic nationality found in every part of Nigeria.

Ikpeazu implored Igbos to be intentional about their strategic disposition in Nigeria and expand conversations on issues centered on strengthening relationship with other ethnic groups.

According to him, the Geometric Power and Enyimba Economic City projects are two major accomplishments of his tenure.

He said the two were trans-generational projects which would bring economic liberation and massive job creation for the youth.

Ikpeazu assured Nzuko Umunna that he would do everything to support the group’s initiatives towards the socio-political emancipation of Igbos.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Ozichukwu Chukwu, said the visit to the governor was to discuss on the way forward for Igbos, noting that it was time for Igbos to pull together.

Chukwu said that Nzuko Umunna was a non-partisan organisation with the mandate of championing the Igbo course.

He lauded the maturity and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by Ikpeazu in congratulating Abia Governor- elect, Dr Alex Otti, and for urging other candidates not to distract him with court litigations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

