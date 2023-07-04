Ihonvbere, Chinda emerge Majority, Minority leaders of 10th House of Reps

Abbas during plenary in Abuja on Tuesday, July 4 2023 unveiled the duo and other principal officers. Ihonvbere represents Owan Federal Constituency of Edo State while Chinda is representing Ohio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State.

Other principal officers from the Majority caucus named included: Rep. Abdullahi Halims (APC-Kogi) as Deputy majority leader, Rep. Usman Kumo (APC-Gombe) as the Chief Whip while Rep. Adewumi Onanuga (APC-Ogun) was named the Deputy Majority Whip.

Also, from the minority party, Rep. Ali Isa (PDP-Gombe) emerged the Minority Whip, Rep. Ali Madaki (NNPP-Kano) was named the Deputy minority leader and Rep. George Ozodinobi (LP-Anambra) emerged the Deputy minority Whip.

Speaking on the formation of committee, Abbas said the constitution of the committee was ongoing, adding that it would cut across party affiliation. He said the House would be guided by legislative capacity and experience of members in the choice of who becomes the chairmen of committees.