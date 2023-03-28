ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ihedioha said his decision to withdraw from the Imo governorship race was taken in the best interest of his party and the state.

Emeka Ihedioha. [PUO Reports]
Emeka Ihedioha. [PUO Reports]

Recommended articles

The former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker’s decision was contained in a letter dated March 27, 2023, and made public on Tuesday.

In the letter addressed to the embattled National Chairman of the party, Ihedioha explained to the party leadership that his decision was a “personal sacrifice” to pave the way for the emergence of a “consensus candidate” by the PDP.

This comes a few days after the former governor was screened and cleared by the PDP to contest the party's primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ihedioha wrote:As I turned 58 years last Friday, March 24, I had cause to reflect on so many things, including the state of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Having been a member since its formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee for a consensus choice of the candidate regarding the 2023 governorship primaries.

“In the interest of harmony and unity of the party, I have elected to make the personal sacrifice of withdrawing from further participation in the processes leading to the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate.

“This decision was not taken lightly. My commitment to the service of our people has never been in doubt.”

The former Deputy Speaker, however, apologised to his teeming supporters and well-wishers who might felt let down by his decision to exit the race, reiterating that the move was in the best interest of Imo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ihedioha's words:And I am sure many of those who have, on their own, already started mobilising for me in Imo State will be disappointed.

“I sincerely seek their understanding and that of associates, admirers and particularly the electorates who have over the years aligned themselves and identified with my political aspirations.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served my various constituencies both as a legislator and governor. I am also proud of the positive impact I made, particularly in the seven months I served as the Governor of Imo State.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

Making me Senate President would bring peace to Nigeria - Kalu tells Buhari

Making me Senate President would bring peace to Nigeria - Kalu tells Buhari

LP reduces nomination fee for 3 governorship elections to ₦15 million

LP reduces nomination fee for 3 governorship elections to ₦15 million

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

INEC presents certificate of return to Governor AbdulRazaq, 25 others in Kwara

INEC presents certificate of return to Governor AbdulRazaq, 25 others in Kwara

FG to build 3 resettlement camps for 20,000 Nigerian refugees

FG to build 3 resettlement camps for 20,000 Nigerian refugees

Ortom withdraws case against APC Senator-elect, begs for forgiveness

Ortom withdraws case against APC Senator-elect, begs for forgiveness

How APC, PDP underestimated 'Obidients' - Former Minister

How APC, PDP underestimated 'Obidients' - Former Minister

NEMA confirms 1 life lost in Balogun Market fire incident

NEMA confirms 1 life lost in Balogun Market fire incident

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Former Abia governor, Orji Uzo Kalu and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

Èmi Lọ Kàn: Orji-Uzo Kalu borrows Tinubu's words for Senate President bid