Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

The former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker’s decision was contained in a letter dated March 27, 2023, and made public on Tuesday.

In the letter addressed to the embattled National Chairman of the party, Ihedioha explained to the party leadership that his decision was a “personal sacrifice” to pave the way for the emergence of a “consensus candidate” by the PDP.

This comes a few days after the former governor was screened and cleared by the PDP to contest the party's primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Ihedioha wrote: “As I turned 58 years last Friday, March 24, I had cause to reflect on so many things, including the state of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Having been a member since its formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee for a consensus choice of the candidate regarding the 2023 governorship primaries.

“In the interest of harmony and unity of the party, I have elected to make the personal sacrifice of withdrawing from further participation in the processes leading to the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate.

“This decision was not taken lightly. My commitment to the service of our people has never been in doubt.”

The former Deputy Speaker, however, apologised to his teeming supporters and well-wishers who might felt let down by his decision to exit the race, reiterating that the move was in the best interest of Imo State.

Ihedioha's words: “And I am sure many of those who have, on their own, already started mobilising for me in Imo State will be disappointed.

“I sincerely seek their understanding and that of associates, admirers and particularly the electorates who have over the years aligned themselves and identified with my political aspirations.