IGP urged to immediately arrest Kwankwaso over alleged plot to destabilise nation

The group's strong stance comes in the wake of the recent Appeal Court ruling that ousted Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, a decision that appears to have triggered a series of actions allegedly linked to Kwankwaso.

During the press briefing, the coalition spokesperson accused Kwankwaso of not only sponsoring protests but also mobilising "some unscrupulous persons to insult President Bola Tinubu."

The group contends that the NNPP presidential candidate is on a mission to seek revenge for his failed attempt to secure a position in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

"It is not a secret that Kwankwaso lobbied the president through all means to reap where he did not sow before Tinubu formed his cabinet, but all his attempts failed," the spokesperson revealed.

"As a former governor and presidential candidate, it is wrong for him to mobilise people to insult the president and discredit all his achievements simply because his party lost Kano State."

The coalition stated that the time for Kwankwaso's arrest is now, calling on the Inspector-General of Police to fulfill his responsibility and declare the NNPP presidential candidate wanted.