Speaking at a meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, the IGP said Nigeria's security challenges are higher than the funds released to the Force.

IGP's visit to Saraki comes days after some members of the State Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS) killed Kolade Johnson in Lagos on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

While calling on the Senate to pass the Police Reform Bill and the Police Trust Fund Bill, IGP Adamu noted that legislations would enhance the effectiveness of the Force.

“The security challenges in the country are so high, however, the resources are limited," he said. "It is our view that the passage of the Police Trust Fund Bill would assist in strengthening the institution and alleviating many of the challenges that we face,” IGP said in a statement by Saraki's social media aide, Olu Onemola.

In his remark, Saraki assured the Police boss that the 8th National Assembly would pass the before the end of its tenure.

The Senate President reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to strengthen the nation’s security architecture, while emphasising that both bills, which are at various stages in both chambers of the 8th National Assembly, would help to bequeath a more effective and efficient Police Force to the country.

"The performance of the Nigeria Police is key to our nation’s security. This is because apart from us ensuring that the institution is well-funded, we need to ensure that the Police plays its Constitutional role in the security of our nation. Across party lines, the police can be reassured of our support to strengthen it as an institution," Saraki said.

“Funding is a major issue, and I know that a lot of work has been done to ensure that the Police Trust Fund Bill get to its current stage in the House. Before the end of the 8th Senate, I want to assure you that we will pass this Bill.

“Another critical issue is the Police Reform Bill which has gone through Public Hearing with major input from stakeholders. We started this process before your tenure, but we can still allow a few more days before it is laid, so that you too can make your contributions.

“We would like you to take a close look at this Bill alongside the Committee, so that by next week, we can lay the Report of the Bill and pass it. Once we begin to address the issue of funding and institutional reform of the Police, many of the recent incidents that we have seen like the abductions yesterday on Abuja-Kaduna road, and the killing of the young man in Lagos, will also be addressed,” he added.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Tijanni Kaura and the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, were also present at meeting.