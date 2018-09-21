2019 General Elections Igbo Group faults political parties on indirect primaries

Pulse.ng logo
Igbo Group faults political parties on indirect primaries

The Convener of the group, Mr Kindness Jonah stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of its meeting in Abakaliki on Friday.

An Igbo Socio-Political Group, Voice Of The East, has faulted the adoption of indirect primary elections by some political parties for the selection of candidates ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The group said that time had come for political parties to get it right if they really wanted a united Nigeria where equality, credibility and competence would thrive.

Jonah, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prevail on political parties to cancel the planned indirect primaries for choosing its flag bearers.

He noted that election by delegates rather than by direct participation of the eligible voters posed a clog in the wheel of democracy in Nigeria and fuels inequity.

“There is no way the masses can make input in determining who should fly the flag of a political party except by direct primaries.

“The idea of using delegates to choose candidates in indirect primaries poses a clog to the development of democracy and democratic practices in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, call on INEC as a matter of expediency to prevail on parties which have adopted indirect primaries for the selection of party candidates to drop the option for the sake of growth of democracy,” Jonah said.

The group also alleged that delegates participating in indirect primaries were often bought by money-bags against popular will of party members and to the disadvantage of more credible aspirants.

The delegates in an indirect election are usually quartered in Porsche hotels and lavishly entertained including giving huge sums to sway their choices to preferred candidates.

“Such waste of our common patrimony is the main reason why public officers loot treasury in Nigeria once they ascend to power,” he added.

The group clamoured for abolition of indirect primary in the nation’s electoral system and called for the use of Option A-4 wherein the electorate queue behind their choice candidates.

This group therefore proposes the use of Direct Secret-Open ballot system whereby each voter has all privacy to vote for his or her choice candidates and we believe that this remains the best for our fledgling internal party democracy,” he said.

He also condemned the purchase of forms for aspirants by individuals and groups including President Muhammadu Buhari describing the action as an `assault’ on the president’s anti- corruption war. 

