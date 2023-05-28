The sports category has moved to a new website.
Igbo group congratulates Tinubu, tasks him on true federalism

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group expressed optimism that the Tinubu-led administration would involve more women and youths in governance as well as in Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:DOlusegun]
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:DOlusegun]

The OPI president, Ginika Tor, made the call at the Igbo Kwenu Day, a celebration of the victory of Tinubu and Shettima on Sunday in Abuja .

Tor said: ”We worked hard to ensure the victory of Tinubu against all odds even though we faced discrimination and oppression, among other ill treatments.

“From the beginning, we were the Igbo group that supported Tinubu; we went round the six geopolitical zones and we are happy that finally our dreams have come true.

“Although we faced oppression and dissemination, we survived it and we are here to say thank you God for making this day possible.”

According to Tor, the event was to thank God and to celebrate Tinubu and Shettima as they come on board.

She added: “We know we have promised the people especially for gender and youth inclusion and to ensure that he runs the country in a way everyone will be happy and bring unity and true federalism back to Nigeria.

“That we have promised Nigerians and together we will join them to make sure the promises come to pass.”

Dr Jude Idimogu, Member, Lagos State House of Assembly said, ”Tinubu is a man of the people who will work for all because he does not discriminate.

“Right from when he was Lagos Governor, he had a lot of Igbos in his cabinet including myself and his presidency will not be different.

“Tinubu is a man that wants total inclusiveness, so Igbos will have a place in this government.”

Miriam Onuoha, Member, House of Representatives from Imo said the election of Tinubu was a dream come true which marked the unveiling of a renewed hope .

She said: “We are here to celebrate the victory of Tinubu and Shettima, the Igbo way.”

The group expressed optimism that the Tinubu-led administration would involve more women and youths in governance as well as in Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

