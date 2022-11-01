RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Ima Elijah

The boy died three days after marking his 3rd birthday, 8 domestic workers of the singer in police custody.

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido
Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Read Also

What happened: The three-year-old reportedly drowned at Davido’s Banana Island house in Lagos, while his parents were away.

Atiku to Davido and family: Sympathising with the family, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them.”

Orju Uzor Kalu: In the same vein, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, said that he has cancelled his official engagements on Tuesday to mourn the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

Kalu said: Dear David/Chioma, I am sober, I am deeply saddened by the loss of your son, Ifeanyi. I have cancelled my official engagements today to mourn him quietly.

“Ifeanyi will be missed by everyone. May the Creator accept our prayers on his behalf.”

Peter Obi to Davido: The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also sympathized Davido and his fiancée over the death of their son.

Reacting, Peter Obi wrote on Twitter, I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment.

”May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Funke Akindele: The PDP deputy governorship candidate of Lagos State, Funke Akindele, also prayed for the deceased’s parents over the loss.

The actress wrote, “This is so sad!! Ha!! Rest In Peace little champ. May the almighty God comfort Chioma,Davido and their families.”

Osun PDP: Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the PDP have announced suspension of political activities in honour of Ifeanyi.

The party commiserate with Davido and his father, Dr Deji Adeleke, over the loss of their son and grandson.

“We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

What you should know: The boy died three days after marking his 3rd birthday. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has brought in eight domestic workers of the singer for questioning concerning the child’s death.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

Adebanjo reacts to Tinubu’s visit to Fasoranti, says there's a plan to split Afenifere

Adebanjo reacts to Tinubu’s visit to Fasoranti, says there's a plan to split Afenifere

Orji Kalu emerges 2022 best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects

Orji Kalu emerges 2022 best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects

Osun PDP suspends political activities over Davido son’s death

Osun PDP suspends political activities over Davido son’s death

Strike: PDP urges Lagos transport operators to consider commuters’ plight, embrace dialogue

Strike: PDP urges Lagos transport operators to consider commuters’ plight, embrace dialogue

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

First republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

First republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

Floods, landslides kill 110, affect over 2.4m in Philippines

Floods, landslides kill 110, affect over 2.4m in Philippines

5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

5 ways Abuja residents reacted to the terror alert

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

2023: Tinubu on course to beat Atiku, Obi - Fitch predicts