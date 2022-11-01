Ifeanyi Adeleke: Atiku, Obi, other politicians condole with Davido

What happened: The three-year-old reportedly drowned at Davido’s Banana Island house in Lagos, while his parents were away.

Atiku to Davido and family: Sympathising with the family, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them.”

Orju Uzor Kalu: In the same vein, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, said that he has cancelled his official engagements on Tuesday to mourn the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

Kalu said: “Dear David/Chioma, I am sober, I am deeply saddened by the loss of your son, Ifeanyi. I have cancelled my official engagements today to mourn him quietly.

“Ifeanyi will be missed by everyone. May the Creator accept our prayers on his behalf.”

Peter Obi to Davido: The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also sympathized Davido and his fiancée over the death of their son.

Reacting, Peter Obi wrote on Twitter, I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment.

”May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Funke Akindele: The PDP deputy governorship candidate of Lagos State, Funke Akindele, also prayed for the deceased’s parents over the loss.

The actress wrote, “This is so sad!! Ha!! Rest In Peace little champ. May the almighty God comfort Chioma,Davido and their families.”

Osun PDP: Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the PDP have announced suspension of political activities in honour of Ifeanyi.

The party commiserate with Davido and his father, Dr Deji Adeleke, over the loss of their son and grandson.

“We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”