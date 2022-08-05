If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed on Friday, August 05, 2022, morning took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to say that politicians who will count on their votes in the 2023 general elections should immediately condemn the acts.

The NEF spokesman decried the alleged attack and targeting of northerners in the region, noting that the development if not addressed will further worsen community relations in other parts of the country.

He stressed that such action against Northerners must stop.

What Baba-Ahmed tweeted: “Targeting and killing of Northerners, particularly in the South-East, should be condemned, and must stop.

“It is very dangerous because it could worsen community relations in other parts of the country.

“We need to hear clear and emphatic condemnations from those who want our votes.”

What NEF said 2 weeks ago: Baba-Ahmed highlighted reasons the 2023 general elections would be the most decisive since 1999.

Baba-Ahmed said the 2023 elections would show if Nigerians have decided to reverse the journey to destruction.

He pointed out that the next general election would show if Nigeria would sink towards destruction.

The NEF spokesman made the remark while urging Nigerians to ensure they take advantage of the remaining seven days and register for their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs.

What Baba-Ahmed said a month ago: He assured Nigerians that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi won’t divide the country if elected.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed also noted that Nigeria will not be divided if Obi fails in the 2023 presidential election.

He pointed out that no presidential candidate would divide the country if elected in 2023.