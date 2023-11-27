ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

If anything happens to INEC office, hold SDP responsible - Kogi APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC council claimed that it had uncovered SDP plans to burn down INEC office in Kogi.

If anything happens to INEC office, hold SDP responsible - Kogi APC
If anything happens to INEC office, hold SDP responsible - Kogi APC

Recommended articles

The APC campaign council also called on security agencies to fortify security around INEC offices given the alarm raised by the SDP. Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Director of Media and Publicity/Spokesperson for the APC campaign council, made the calls in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday night.

The SDP had, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director General, New Media, MuriSam Campaign Council, Mr Isaiah Ijele, claimed that it had uncovered plans to burn down INEC office in Kogi.

Ijele alleged: “It has come to our notice via grave vines that there is an urgent need for security to be beefed around the Kogi INEC office in order to avert the sinister plot to burn down the office by mandate bandits.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the APC campaign council said the party was convinced that the false alarm raised by the SDP over a purported planned attack on the INEC office was to cover up the party’s sinister motive of torching the INEC office and turning around to blame it on the APC.

Fanwo said: “As they know they have no evidence to substantiate their characteristic lies about the credibility of the Kogi State Governorship Poll that has been adjudged as the best in the democratic history of our dear state.

“Their clandestine move to cover up their propaganda-fuelled claims about the election is well documented as we call on security agencies to fortify security around the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission across the state.

“No amount of propaganda can help their baseless, senseless, unsubstantiated claims after their scorecard at the poll was at complete variance with their boastful pre-election posture.

“They have resorted to attacking INEC and everyone except themselves. Such is the sorry state of a party and its candidate who lack the political pedigree to challenge the politically rooted APC in Kogi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite their intimidation and blood-letting rampage in some parts of the state, INEC conducted a credible, free and fair election and the security agencies also ensured that the votes of the people counted.

“We commend Kogi residents for standing up to ethnic bigots by responding resoundingly with votes that reflected our unity as a people.”

According to him, no one is afraid of the legal challenge of the SDP "since they failed to win the election and failed to disunite our state and our people”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister urges medical practitioners to prioritise exercise for optimal service delivery

Minister urges medical practitioners to prioritise exercise for optimal service delivery

Kebbi Police loses Inspector Idiya to lone accident

Kebbi Police loses Inspector Idiya to lone accident

We’ll develop Enugu State using wisdom from traditional rulers - Gov Mbah

We’ll develop Enugu State using wisdom from traditional rulers - Gov Mbah

1000 Islamic clerics offer special prayers for Tinubu, Kwankwaso

1000 Islamic clerics offer special prayers for Tinubu, Kwankwaso

Over 1,000 Ulamas offer special prayers for President Tinubu - Kwankwaso

Over 1,000 Ulamas offer special prayers for President Tinubu - Kwankwaso

If anything happens to INEC office, hold SDP responsible - Kogi APC

If anything happens to INEC office, hold SDP responsible - Kogi APC

Nigeria ranks highest in UK for international student dependents

Nigeria ranks highest in UK for international student dependents

Kogi APC campaign council denies SDP's allegations of INEC office attack plot

Kogi APC campaign council denies SDP's allegations of INEC office attack plot

Over 72,000 people in Ashanti Region estimated to be living with HIV

Over 72,000 people in Ashanti Region estimated to be living with HIV

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Philip Shaibu declares governorship ambition, challenges Obaseki’s leadership

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

Presidency says PDP responsible for Governor Mutfwang's sack

The former Plateau speaker, Honourable Moses Thomas Sule (L), Ousted Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang (R)

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

Martins Amaewule [Vanguard]

Rivers is under attack – Faction speaker calls for perpetrators' prosecution