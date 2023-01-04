IBB denies endorsing Peter Obi for 2023 Presidency

Spokesperson to the former military leader, Prince Kassim Afegbua, when contacted by newsmen, denied that Babangida endorsed Obi, saying IBB doesn’t have a Twitter account.

“It is not true please. Ignore the report of the endorsement. IBB doesn’t have a Twitter handle. If he is going to speak, it will be through a signed statement, not Twitter. Those behind the Twitter statement are liars”.

What happened earlier: A fake Twitter account, @General_Ibbro, tweeted on Tuesday, January 03, 2022, that Babangida said he supported the endorsement of Obi by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The tweet read; “Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo will forever be a true elder statesman and a boss in the military. No serving General in the Nigerian Army today joined the military earlier than 1982. By then, Obasanjo had already finished his military career. I respect him a lot, with his endorsement”.

Meanwhile: Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore has said he won’t be able to take the endorsements of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former head of state Gen IBB.

The AAC presidential candidate, who stated this in a video on his Twitter handle, added that he would rather get the endorsements of millions of Nigerians who have no billions of cash.