I will be fair, just, equitable if elected Delta governor – Omo-Agege

“I will be fair; I will be just and I will be equitable in the management of the resources of the state.

“No senatorial district, no ethnic nationality would be marginalised on account of ethnic nationality. We are all equal and we are all people of Delta.

“We will all receive our fair, just and equitable recompense. Every part of the state will receive adequate funding by way of development.

“No senatorial district will be punished on account of my emergence,’’ he assured.

Omo-Agege also promised to clear all outstanding promotion arrears of civil servants when he becomes governor.

“Within six months of my emergence as governor, we will clear all of those outstanding promotion arrears and thereafter you will be paid when due.

“Within six months, we shall clear all outstanding pensions and thereafter, we will be paying when due,’’ he assured further.

Omo-Agege lamented the high cost of hiring accommodation in Asaba and promised to embark on mass housing for civil servants in the state.

He appealed to Delta civil service to regard him as a partner, stressing that if elected his administration would offer training and retraining privileges to civil servants.

“For our civil servants, I want you to regard me as a partner. I will watch your back. My government will watch your back.

“I will not offer you N10,000; instead I will offer you 13th month salary. In addition, we will offer you training and retraining privileges.

“I am making these offers because I would want the best civil service when I become the governor.

“I want a civil service where you will give your best. We would not want you to do private businesses during office hours. We would want you to concentrate on your jobs.

“I cannot do it alone, I need your support by voting for me,’’ he said.

He also promised to address the challenges of unemployment, inadequate power supply and insecurity, among others.