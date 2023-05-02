The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I was not detained in UK, Obi speaks up on immigration controversy

Bayo Wahab

Obi says he has never been arrested, detained or questioned in any country.

Peter Obi says he did not commit any offence and has never been detained in any country. (Daily post)
Peter Obi says he did not commit any offence and has never been detained in any country. (Daily post)

Recommended articles

Recall that in April, the Labour Party announced that Obi was harassed and detained at Heathrow Airport in London for alleged impersonation.

According to the party, Obi was questioned for a “long time” and that it took the intervention of Nigerians for him to be released.

“He was questioned for a long time, and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to this, Obi in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, May 1, 2023, contradicted the claim by his party, saying he has never been arrested, detained or questioned in any country.

He said, “I was never arrested, I was never detained. And I did not commit any offence. I was stopped for a routine immigration check because there appeared to be a duplication of my identity and all this lasted for a maximum of 20 minutes.

“I lived in the UK from 1993 until 2005. From then till now is a period of 30 years. I have never been questioned, arrested or detained in any country in the world. I have never for any reason found myself being questioned for any offence.

“It was a routine immigration check and I was actually given all the due respect by the border personality that interviewed me, who told me ‘your identity has been duplicated, be careful”.

He said he once had a permanent residency in the UK, but he chose to return to Nigeria because he was born a Nigerian.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

NCC begins training of 600 youths in ICT

Buhari, others hail Osinbajo at public presentation of book in VP’s honour

Buhari, others hail Osinbajo at public presentation of book in VP’s honour

It is not FG's job to create jobs - Femi Adesina

It is not FG's job to create jobs - Femi Adesina

Sanusi wishes Osinbajo was Nigeria's president

Sanusi wishes Osinbajo was Nigeria's president

True federalism, fiscal arrangement will make Nigeria great again - Osuntokun

True federalism, fiscal arrangement will make Nigeria great again - Osuntokun

3 ways the Sudan conflict could possibly end

3 ways the Sudan conflict could possibly end

I was not detained in UK, Obi speaks up on immigration controversy

I was not detained in UK, Obi speaks up on immigration controversy

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

FG to explore alternative funding model for oil, gas industry development – NUPRC

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

Obi addressing the crowd and engaging with labour leaders [Twitter]

May Day: Jubilation as Peter Obi shows up at Eagle Square Abuja

Dr. Chris Ngige

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video