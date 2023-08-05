ADVERTISEMENT
I was 'baited' before presidential election - Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said he deliberately rose to the bait to prove that he was capable of winning in a fair contest.

President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]
President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Tinubu made the revelation during his address at the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The NEC meeting produced former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, as the new national chairman and secretary of the party, respectively, following the resignations of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore.

Speaking on his journey to victory, the President disclosed that even though he was aware some people baited him, he deliberately took the challenge to prove that he could still win fairly despite the obstacles.

He also defended the legitimacy of the 2023 election, warning that those who have refused to accept the outcome of the 'free and fair' contest don't deserve to experience the joy of victory.

Tinubu said, “Some people baited us but we honoured their wishes and yet coasted to victory. Yes, we are facing challenges in court and I say this is one of the freest and fairest elections in the history of Nigeria. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the result of a free and fair election, do not deserve the joy of victory.

”We have worked hard, and we have received the trophy. Winning an election is the first part of the process. What is next is good governance and quality service delivery. We must promote unity, peace, and love among all organs of the party.

”You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist.

Though the President was mute regarding the identity of those who allegedly baited him, his latest revelation isn't far from his claim during the campaigns.

Tinubu had alleged during the campaigns that the fuel scarcity and naira crisis at the time were deliberate attempts to sabotage the election and ensure that he wouldn't emerge victorious.

