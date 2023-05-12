I must be president of Nigeria - Obi declares

The former Anambra State governor declared this at the presentation of a book entitled: “Peter Obi: Many Voices, one Perspectives,” in his home state capital, Awka, on Friday, May 12, 2023.

It'd be recalled that the Labour Party flag-bearer finished third behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 election.

But, Obi and Atiku have approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to challenge Tinubu's victory over claims that he didn't meet all the constitutional requirements to be declared the winner.

Meanwhile, the PEPT has since begun sitting on Monday, May 8, 2023, and the book presentation on Friday was designed to raise funds to enable Obi to pursue his case in court.

Speaking at the event, also attended by Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Catholic bishop of Awka diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, among other dignitaries, the Labour Party candidate sent a warning to those who may want to believe that he would give up easily on his presidential bid.

He said, “Anyone who thinks I’m in transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I’m sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow.”

“Other people who want to be, should come and tell us what they want to do, and how to do it. This is my country, I don’t have dual citizenship. If anyone thinks I am going to run away from Nigeria, they are lying.

“I have three engagements in Anambra and Lagos today. I will be speaking in Lagos tonight. We will not leave Nigeria. I am not in a hurry to become the president, but I know it must happen.

“For three years I was in court in Anambra to reclaim my governorship, just to challenge the process. Many people tried to discourage me, but I said even if the entire four years tenure elapsed for us to prove a point and correct the process, I will be fulfilled.

“I was in an event yesterday in Abuja, and it was World Food Organisation. I listened to a report that stated that Nigeria will face intense hunger in years to come.

“It is Nigeria that will face hunger, not Peter Obi. The report listed Borno, Adamawa and Yobe as the states that will be worse hit, but those three states put together are five times larger in land mass than Israel, yet Egypt exports food, but Nigeria cannot feed itself.

“So we must cultivate a habit of doing the right thing. If we don’t do the right thing, it will consume us someday.”

“I must be the president of this country; if not today, it will be next time. I’m not desperate; I’m not in a hurry. I’m committed to the cause of a better Nigeria.”

The 61-year-old politician also expressed his willingness to respect the outcome of the ongoing electoral dispute in court.

Obi said, “We are peaceful, we are not going to quarrel with any politician. Don’t be discouraged by my apologies to people. As a youth, we cannot fight our fathers, even when we are right.