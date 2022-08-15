RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'I Just dey laff', El-rufai mocks Peter Obi 2m man match in Kaduna

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, has mocked a plan by supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), to hold a “two-million-man march” for him in the state.

Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai- (PremiumTimes)
Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai- (PremiumTimes)

In a tweet on Monday August 15, 2022, el-Rufai who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), mocked Obi supporters saying "I just dey laff, wallahi tallahi!!

“I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight buses last night!!", he said.

Supporters of Obi across the country have been holding these marches to show their solidarity with him.

There was a march for the LP presidential candidate in Nasarawa State recently.

El-rufai however said they can only get the figure they are projecting by “importing” people to the state.

“In Kaduna? Not Kaduna?", the governor who is completing his second term said in the tweet.

Recall that on Monday July 18, 2022, the Peter Obi Support Network had kicked against the alleged move by El-rufai, to prevent a planned northern summit in support of Peter Obi.

The group had planned a summit at the Arewa House in Kaduna State, billed to hold on July 19, 2022.

According to the group’s Spokesman, Comrade Sani Altukry, the summit was designed to interact with supporters of the presidential candidate and the running mate across the 19 northern States of the country.

Altukry had said that the summit was not a political campaign of any sort, but a converge of volunteers and would-be volunteers and supporters of the Obi-Datti project, for necessary interaction and cross-fertilisation of ideas.

The group accused El-Rufai, for instructing the Manager of Arewa House, not to allow them hold the summit at the venue, without giving any reason for his action.

They said his decision was disheartening at a critical point in time when northern Nigerians are desperate for development and liberation from poverty due to maladministration.

“The governor of Kaduna State is intimidated by the rising profile of Peter Obi across the length and breadth of the country.

“The governor should know that this is a “Peoples Movement” which can never be stopped.

"The movement represents all oppressed Nigerians and everyone that desires good governance, and Governor El-rufai is too small to suppress it", the group said in July in a statement partly quoted by this reporter.

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

China reaffirms commitment to sustaining cooperation with Africa

China reaffirms commitment to sustaining cooperation with Africa

'I Just dey laff', El-rufai mocks Peter Obi 2m man match in Kaduna

'I Just dey laff', El-rufai mocks Peter Obi 2m man match in Kaduna

This is our time and nobody is going to take it – Gov. Akeredolu

This is our time and nobody is going to take it – Gov. Akeredolu

Monkeypox: Virologist urges government to acquire smallpox vaccines

Monkeypox: Virologist urges government to acquire smallpox vaccines

Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop – Nasarawa Speaker

Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop – Nasarawa Speaker

Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

Ebonyi APC expels member for contesting Senate ticket with Gov Umahi

Ebonyi APC expels member for contesting Senate ticket with Gov Umahi

Customs intercepts 234 tonnes of fertiliser along Nigeria-Cameroon border

Customs intercepts 234 tonnes of fertiliser along Nigeria-Cameroon border

My passion, zeal to improve Nigerians’ livelihood unstoppable – Buhari

My passion, zeal to improve Nigerians’ livelihood unstoppable – Buhari

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

Presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (Punch)

Obidients: Peter Obi backs Bola Tinubu’s call for issue-based campaign

Akeredolu (GuradianNG)

I'll have no problem if Peter Obi becomes president- APC's Akeredolu