'I Just dey laff', El-rufai mocks Peter Obi 2m man match in Kaduna

“I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight buses last night!!", he said.

Supporters of Obi across the country have been holding these marches to show their solidarity with him.

There was a march for the LP presidential candidate in Nasarawa State recently.

El-rufai however said they can only get the figure they are projecting by “importing” people to the state.

“In Kaduna? Not Kaduna?", the governor who is completing his second term said in the tweet.

Recall that on Monday July 18, 2022, the Peter Obi Support Network had kicked against the alleged move by El-rufai, to prevent a planned northern summit in support of Peter Obi.

The group had planned a summit at the Arewa House in Kaduna State, billed to hold on July 19, 2022.

According to the group’s Spokesman, Comrade Sani Altukry, the summit was designed to interact with supporters of the presidential candidate and the running mate across the 19 northern States of the country.

Altukry had said that the summit was not a political campaign of any sort, but a converge of volunteers and would-be volunteers and supporters of the Obi-Datti project, for necessary interaction and cross-fertilisation of ideas.

The group accused El-Rufai, for instructing the Manager of Arewa House, not to allow them hold the summit at the venue, without giving any reason for his action.

They said his decision was disheartening at a critical point in time when northern Nigerians are desperate for development and liberation from poverty due to maladministration.

“The governor of Kaduna State is intimidated by the rising profile of Peter Obi across the length and breadth of the country.

“The governor should know that this is a “Peoples Movement” which can never be stopped.